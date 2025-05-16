Captrust Financial Advisors Has $946,000 Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,420.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $320.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.04 and a 12-month high of $405.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.80 and its 200 day moving average is $339.37.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $7.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.77 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $385.00 to $328.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $415.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.20.

In other news, Director Congdon Stacy Loretz sold 270 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.80, for a total transaction of $80,676.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $362,444.40. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.94, for a total transaction of $99,731.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,632 shares in the company, valued at $482,974.08. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 855 shares of company stock worth $252,536. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

