Captrust Financial Advisors Has $961,000 Stake in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.12% of Core Laboratories worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,158,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,058,000 after acquiring an additional 46,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,678,000 after purchasing an additional 28,393 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 617,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,686,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Core Laboratories by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 577,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 78,173 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLB opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $556.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.53. Core Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $123.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Core Laboratories from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

