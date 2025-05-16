Captrust Financial Advisors Has $972,000 Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Hess were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hess from $151.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.16.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $134.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.33. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $123.79 and a 1 year high of $161.69. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Hess’s payout ratio is 27.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $27,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,384,679 shares in the company, valued at $379,879,364.70. This trade represents a 6.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

