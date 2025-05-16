Captrust Financial Advisors Has $986,000 Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,042.4% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $3,182,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,031.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, GDS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,527.1% in the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 8,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price (down from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $615.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $779.83.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR opened at $710.32 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.86 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $583.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $618.88. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total value of $8,412,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,515. The trade was a 74.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 776 shares in the company, valued at $504,400. This represents a 11.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $8,546,800. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.