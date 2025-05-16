Captrust Financial Advisors Has $997,000 Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTRG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $38.15 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $41.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $783.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.3255 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 58.30%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

