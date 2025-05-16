Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Reliance were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Reliance alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance by 6,311.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 816,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,841,000 after acquiring an additional 803,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Reliance during the 4th quarter worth $186,255,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance by 1,127.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 426,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,971,000 after acquiring an additional 392,213 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Reliance by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,709,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,886,000 after acquiring an additional 319,576 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,402,000 after acquiring an additional 252,955 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 31,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $9,356,990.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,115,919.60. This trade represents a 25.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price target on Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Reliance

Reliance Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $300.67 on Friday. Reliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.07 and a 52 week high of $326.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.11. Reliance had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Reliance Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.