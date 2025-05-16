Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AVB. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $241.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $223.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.93.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $205.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.40 and a fifty-two week high of $239.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $693.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

