Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Comerica were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Comerica by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens downgraded Comerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Evercore ISI lowered Comerica from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Comerica from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.22.

Comerica Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of CMA opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $73.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.08.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 53.69%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

