Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Free Report) by 204.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,214 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 131,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 90,187 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 36,928 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ IBTJ opened at $21.65 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.53.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.0711 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.