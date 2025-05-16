Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) by 79.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,649 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCMB. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 440,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 291,275 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $454,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 57,356 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.57. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $26.37.

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

