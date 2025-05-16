Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Get Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Capital & Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF by 3,897.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000.

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA CGHM opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23. Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $26.06.

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0798 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (CGHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of tax-exempt current income by actively investing in lower rated, intermediate- to long-term Muni bonds. CGHM was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.