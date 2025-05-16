Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 232 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in GATX were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GATX during the fourth quarter worth $55,496,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in GATX by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 364,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,479,000 after purchasing an additional 185,321 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in GATX by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,099,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,370,000 after acquiring an additional 118,306 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of GATX by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 700,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,565,000 after buying an additional 77,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,149,000 after purchasing an additional 75,886 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GATX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of GATX from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $149.86 on Friday. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $127.00 and a twelve month high of $168.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.49 and its 200 day moving average is $155.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.06 million. GATX had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

