Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 8,572 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Newell Brands were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Newell Brands by 281.6% during the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 111,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $7.75 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Newell Brands Trading Up 1.0%

NWL opened at $5.97 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -47.46%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

