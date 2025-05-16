Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases New Stake in Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.13% of Powerfleet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Powerfleet during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Powerfleet during the fourth quarter worth $1,487,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Powerfleet during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Powerfleet during the fourth quarter worth $10,547,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powerfleet during the fourth quarter worth $3,519,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on AIOT shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Powerfleet from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Powerfleet from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Powerfleet from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Powerfleet in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Powerfleet Trading Down 2.0%

Powerfleet stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21. Powerfleet, Inc. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $8.71.

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Powerfleet, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Powerfleet

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

