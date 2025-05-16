Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 590.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAM opened at $184.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.15 and a 12-month high of $269.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.71.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.50.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

