Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 151 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,978,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,942,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,578,000 after acquiring an additional 876,712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth about $69,346,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,638,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,484,000 after acquiring an additional 632,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Skyline Champion by 5,843.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,635,000 after purchasing an additional 252,601 shares during the period.

Shares of SKY opened at $91.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.37. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $64.82 and a twelve month high of $116.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

