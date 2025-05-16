Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 412 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,903,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,512,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,303,000 after buying an additional 1,942,573 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 700.5% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,107,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,010,000 after buying an additional 1,844,509 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,183,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,942,000 after buying an additional 1,093,922 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:SYF opened at $60.47 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $40.55 and a 12 month high of $70.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average is $60.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. Compass Point downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.95.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

