Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 4,293 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,497,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,630,000 after buying an additional 159,691 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,082,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,701,000 after acquiring an additional 86,676 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 944,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,613,000 after purchasing an additional 197,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $90,747,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie lowered their target price on The Ensign Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 1.6%

ENSG stock opened at $147.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $158.45. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.97 and a 200-day moving average of $135.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $90,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,881,215.80. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.