Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 6,362 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,362 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Toast were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toast by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TOST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.91.

In related news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 34,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $1,129,668.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,260 shares in the company, valued at $437,712.60. This represents a 72.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 70,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $2,382,415.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,574,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,322,082.92. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 405,991 shares of company stock worth $14,746,320. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $45.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average of $37.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4,511.49, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.98. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $45.56.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Toast had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

