Captrust Financial Advisors Takes $1.05 Million Position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.33% of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Capital & Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Verum Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.95 and a 52 week high of $79.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.75.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2985 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

