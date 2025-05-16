Captrust Financial Advisors Takes $1.07 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 15,877 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,116 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJS opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.83. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $22.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

