Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Stock Holdings Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 301.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 39,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE EBR opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.06. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. This is a positive change from Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.93%.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

