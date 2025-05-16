Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Evergy were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 5,983.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $65.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.53. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $70.36.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

