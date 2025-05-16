Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $42.00 price objective on Old Republic International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Old Republic International Stock Up 1.6%

ORI stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.96. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $39.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.15%.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, CEO Craig R. Smiddy sold 5,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $204,425.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,335,369.20. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 10,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $396,265.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,521.90. This represents a 22.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,354 shares of company stock worth $1,602,871 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

