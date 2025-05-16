Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 71,414 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) by 218.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,414 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 110,179 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,984,000. SMART Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 46,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 27,724 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $741,000. Finally, Hickory Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $484,000.

DAPR opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.99. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $33.32 and a 1-year high of $37.94. The company has a market cap of $214.51 million, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.41.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

