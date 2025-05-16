Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Holdings in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOM. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Fort Henry Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 23,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of AOM opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.92.

About iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

