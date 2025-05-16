Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 57,844 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,844 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $7,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.56 and a 1-year high of $43.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average is $41.72.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

