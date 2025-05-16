Citadel Advisors LLC Has $8.29 Million Position in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) by 1,233.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,722 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Life360 were worth $8,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Life360 by 402.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 539,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,269,000 after buying an additional 432,292 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Life360 by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 411,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,975,000 after buying an additional 190,422 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life360 by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 303,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,521,000 after buying an additional 100,217 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life360 by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,494,000 after buying an additional 51,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Life360 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,717,000. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIF. Loop Capital raised their price target on Life360 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Life360 from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Life360 from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life360 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

LIF opened at $58.57 on Friday. Life360, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average of $43.03.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Life360 had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.48 million. Analysts forecast that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan L. Stick sold 2,822 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $118,749.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 86,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,524.16. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Prober sold 50,000 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $2,076,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,847.84. The trade was a 32.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,881 shares of company stock valued at $7,220,851 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

