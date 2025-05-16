Citigroup Cuts Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) Price Target to $14.00

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Select Water Solutions from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Select Water Solutions Stock Performance

WTTR opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. Select Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $374.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.78 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 2.11%. Select Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Select Water Solutions will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Water Solutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Select Water Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Select Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Select Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Select Water Solutions by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 138,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 26,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Select Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

