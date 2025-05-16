Comerica Bank Acquires 639 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:REM opened at $21.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08. The firm has a market cap of $571.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.36.

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

