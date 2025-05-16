Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Therapeutics were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMPX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12,917 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPX opened at $2.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $279.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Anderman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,340. This trade represents a 2,000.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 3,571,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $5,678,570.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

CMPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

