Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ FY2025 earnings at ($5.21) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.44.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.41. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $61.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 9.28.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 16,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $737,176.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,820,022.64. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $91,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,336,944.58. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,816 shares of company stock worth $3,942,345. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 65,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

