D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in D-Wave Quantum were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QBTS. Benchmark lifted their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of QBTS opened at $11.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 0.90. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $12.49.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

