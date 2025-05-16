Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 485,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,177 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Dakota Gold were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Dakota Gold alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Dakota Gold by 294.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 69,896 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Dakota Gold by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dakota Gold by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 723,970 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Dakota Gold by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,481,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 39,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dakota Gold by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 15,081 shares during the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dakota Gold from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Dakota Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:DC opened at $2.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57. Dakota Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

About Dakota Gold

(Free Report)

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dakota Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dakota Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.