Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Trading Down 3.3% – Here’s Why

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 53,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 147,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.
Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.
