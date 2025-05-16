Desjardins Has Bullish Forecast for TSE:GDI Q2 Earnings

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Free Report) – Desjardins increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 11th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GDI. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Price Performance

GDI stock opened at C$34.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$822.29 million, a PE ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$31.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.44. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of C$29.39 and a 1 year high of C$41.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at GDI Integrated Facility Services

In other GDI Integrated Facility Services news, Senior Officer Ahmed S. Boomrod sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.07, for a total value of C$155,350.00. Insiders own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

(Get Free Report)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc is engaged in the facility services sector. The company’s operating segment includes Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services and Complementary Services. It generates maximum revenue from the Janitorial Canada segment. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provide a wide range of basic janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, carpet cleaning, and dusting, as well as other building services including lawn maintenance, snow removal and other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.