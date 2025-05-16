Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,158,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,735,000 after purchasing an additional 135,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 714,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 71,802 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 164,398 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 457,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 39,783 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 361,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

HPK stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $17.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.99.

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $257.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.33 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 14.83%. HighPeak Energy’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HPK shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of HighPeak Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Monday, April 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

