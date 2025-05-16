Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 354,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,693 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in 1stdibs.Com were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIBS. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 286.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 25,341 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 151.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 64,107 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter valued at $1,007,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in 1stdibs.Com by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Saturday, May 10th.

Shares of DIBS opened at $2.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $88.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.03. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.98.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $22.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

