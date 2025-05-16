Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) by 140.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Birkenstock were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 642.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Birkenstock by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Birkenstock Stock Performance

BIRK stock opened at $57.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.58. Birkenstock Holding plc has a 1-year low of $40.56 and a 1-year high of $64.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Birkenstock ( NYSE:BIRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $385.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.80 million. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

BIRK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Birkenstock from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Birkenstock from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Birkenstock from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Birkenstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIRK

About Birkenstock

(Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.