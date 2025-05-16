Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.08 Million Stake in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 269,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Citizens were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens during the fourth quarter worth about $1,511,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Citizens during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citizens during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Citizens by 350.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 95,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 74,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 554,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 68,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Citizens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Citizens stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.44. Citizens, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Citizens had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.66 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jon Stenberg purchased 106,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $413,662.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 124,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,772.07. The trade was a 590.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

