Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Golar LNG by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,093,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,260,000 after acquiring an additional 18,475 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Golar LNG by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 887,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,573,000 after acquiring an additional 319,677 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth $17,719,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,858 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,848,000 after buying an additional 131,887 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLNG shares. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Dnb Nor Markets upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Golar LNG Stock Down 2.2%

GLNG stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 278.73 and a beta of 0.62. Golar LNG Limited has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $44.36.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.33%.

About Golar LNG

(Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.