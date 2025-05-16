Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CoreCivic by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 329,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 34,332 shares during the period. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at $11,205,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at $648,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 6,127,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,206,000 after purchasing an additional 553,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

Shares of CXW opened at $21.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $24.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CXW shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

