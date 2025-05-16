Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,537 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in IAC were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in IAC during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in IAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,015,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of IAC by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of IAC by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 341,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 67,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of IAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of IAC from $47.55 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.80. IAC Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $57.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.10.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.94) by $1.14. The company had revenue of $570.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.18 million. IAC had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

