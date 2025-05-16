Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 13,175 Shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,169 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,175 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in First Savings Financial Group were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Savings Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 69,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on First Savings Financial Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Hovde Group upgraded First Savings Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Savings Financial Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

First Savings Financial Group Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of FSFG stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.15. The company has a market cap of $192.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.40.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.55 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 13.34%. Research analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

First Savings Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.