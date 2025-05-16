Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 479 Shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ATS were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in ATS by 497.7% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,515,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ATS by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,229,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,486,000 after purchasing an additional 51,365 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in ATS by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,671,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,598 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ATS by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,627,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,614,000 after acquiring an additional 245,318 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of ATS by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,086,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,125,000 after acquiring an additional 148,700 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ATS opened at $27.75 on Friday. ATS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.01.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of ATS to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

