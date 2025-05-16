Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 523 Shares of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Auburn National Bancorporation alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AUBN. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $870,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Auburn National Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ AUBN opened at $20.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $72.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.36. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $25.40.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 8.20%.

Auburn National Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

(Free Report)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.