Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 5,510 Shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MainStreet Bancshares were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 83,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNSB opened at $19.62 on Friday. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50.

MainStreet Bancshares ( NASDAQ:MNSB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. MainStreet Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. MainStreet Bancshares’s payout ratio is -23.26%.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

