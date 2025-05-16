Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 5,844 Shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Identiv were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Identiv alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 38,704 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 85,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Identiv by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,491,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 117,827 shares during the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kirsten F. Newquist acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $63,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 258,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,650.92. This trade represents a 7.92% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Stock Performance

Shares of INVE stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. Identiv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 million. Identiv had a net margin of 113.62% and a negative return on equity of 20.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Identiv, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INVE. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Identiv from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

View Our Latest Analysis on INVE

Identiv Profile

(Free Report)

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.