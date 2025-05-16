Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 475,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,305 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in 2seventy bio were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in 2seventy bio by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in 2seventy bio by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 2seventy bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of 2seventy bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

In other 2seventy bio news, CEO William D. Baird III sold 5,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $25,205.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,121,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,549,118.30. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Healthcare Master Kynam sold 5,142,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $25,350,607.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,152,093 shares of company stock worth $25,400,018. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $266.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $5.30.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 207.25% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. The business had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 million. Equities research analysts predict that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

