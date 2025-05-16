Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 673,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 55,068 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Luna Innovations were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUNA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 124,300 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a research report on Sunday, May 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ LUNA opened at $0.50 on Friday. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $3.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05.

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

